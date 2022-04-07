PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new exhibit coming to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Eyewitness News got a sneak peek on Friday of “Sean Scully: The Shape of Ideas.”
It’s a survey of the work of the Irish American artist.Exclusive Look Inside Frankford Apartment Gunman Fired From, Striking SEPTA Police Officer Ervis Onuzi
Scully is described as a key figure in contemporary abstract painting and has been creating pieces for more than five decades.READ MORE: Cheltenham Middle School Students Break Silence To Call Attention To Violence Endured By LGBTQIA+ Community
“This retrospective tells a story and it shows a typed geometry that moves gradually through decades to a more expressive, emotional, looser kind of painting,” Scully said.
“For those who don’t know Sean Scully’s work, I am confident this will come as a revelation to them,” Timothy Rub, director of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, said. “He’s one of the great figures, in my view, in the history of contemporary painting.”MORE NEWS: South Jersey Congressional Candidate, Lockdown-Defying Gym Owner Ian Smith Charged With DWI
The exhibit opens to the public on Monday and runs through early July.