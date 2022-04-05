PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia health officials are warning about another wave of COVID-19 that could be coming our way. That’s based on the latest data from Europe.
Now the health department recommends people return to wearing a mask in public indoor spaces to stay safe. At this point, it’s not a requirement.
They also suggest having at-home tests ready in case you need them.
Right now, the city is averaging about 94 new cases per day over the last two weeks. That’s a 50 percent increase over the last ten days.