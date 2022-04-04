PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly Theatre Week is underway with a host of diverse artists and performances. Philly Theatre Week is going on for the first time fully in person since the pandemic.
Last year, it was mainly virtual.
The organization said it is important to tell stories from diverse artists.
They hope it will get more people interested in theater.
"So we're going to get audiences to come back to see theater and gaining new audiences," Theatre Philadelphia Executive Director LaNeshe Miller-Wade said. "We have to have something that we feel they can connect to and something they feel represents them."
