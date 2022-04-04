Driver Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Tree In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a tree in West Philadelphia. The crash happened at 48th Street and Lancaster Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m. Monday.
After hitting the tree, the car ended up on the lawn of a home there.
The driver was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
No word on what caused the crash.