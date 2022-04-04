CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a tree in West Philadelphia. The crash happened at 48th Street and Lancaster Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m. Monday.

After hitting the tree, the car ended up on the lawn of a home there.

Driver Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Tree In West Philadelphia

READ MORE: Firefighters Rescue Several People From Burning Building In Millville, New Jersey

The driver was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

READ MORE: Man Rushed To Hospital After Hit By Car In North Philadelphia

No word on what caused the crash.

MORE NEWS: Grammy Album Of The Year Winner Jon Batiste Speaks To Ukee Washington On The Power Of Music

 