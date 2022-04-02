Philadelphia Weather: Delaware Valley Starts Spring Much Warmer, Drier Than Average

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — March came in like a lamb but exited like a lion. The Philadelphia area started the month at 53 degrees and partly sunny.

The month ended with severe storms, a tornado, and a high of 71 degrees.

The entire month of March 2022 was full of surprises, including seven days in the 70’s and only 53% of the average rainfall. Snowfall was practically non-existent at less than a half inch, leaving us at 12.09 inches of snow for the season, a whopping 9.9 inches below average.

The warmest day was 77 degrees on March 7 and the coldest night was 23 degrees on March 4.

Four new records were set or tied during March, including high temperatures on the 6 and 7, a record warmest low temperature on the 19 and snowfall on the 29. But that snowfall was only a trace of snow.

All of this warmth now launches us into what has started as a warm spring. The 30 day outlook from NOAA’s climate prediction center shows a warmer than average April as well.

This pattern of warming has been ongoing for decades. According to Climate Central, a nonprofit and non-political organization, Philadelphia is now trending 3 degrees warmer each March than we were in 1970. The stair step pattern of increasing warmth is expected to continue as part of the climate change effects across the Delaware Valley.

Check back next month as CBS3 takes a look at April 2022.