Crash Involving Car, Motorcycle Leaves 2 Men Dead In Mayfair: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A crash in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section has left two men dead on Saturday, police say. The incident occurred on the 6400 block of Frankford Avenue around 11:45 a.m.
Police say a red Ford F250 traveling northbound on Frankford Avenue was cut off by a motorcycle traveling westbound on Passmore Street. The 62-year-old man driving the motorcycle was ejected onto the sidewalk and then pronounced dead at 12:31 p.m. at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.
Officials say the driver of the Ford lost control and struck a pedestrian that was sitting on a bench. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
No arrests have been made.