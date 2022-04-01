PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 has taken a toll on all of us but especially on high schoolers. U.S. teens are facing a substantial mental health crisis, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This first-of-its-kind research confirms what many suspected. The mental health of teenagers has really been hurt by the pandemic, causing increased rates of depression and anxiety.

The pandemic upended many lives and it’s been especially challenging for teens. The CDC’s survey of 7,700 teenagers finds widespread emotional stress.

“When you think about teenage years, there’s just so much that’s going on and you’re dealing with lots of emotions and it’s overwhelming. And one of the ways you deal with it is friends, activities, travel even like, and most of those things were taken away during the pandemic,” Dr. George James said.

According to the CDC report:

44% of high school students feel sad or hopeless

more than half were emotionally abused at home by a parent or adult

11% report being physically abused at home

more than a quarter of teens reported that a parent or adult in the home lost a job

Experts say school closures played a big role, interrupting important connections for teens.

“Sometimes it’s a teacher, it’s a coach, it’s an administrator that you build a bond with and now becomes like a family member and that person you feel like you can confide in. They can also be the place where we can spot some difficulties,” James said.

The CDC report highlights the importance of students feeling connected at school. When they have relationships with teachers and friends, they’re less likely to be depressed.