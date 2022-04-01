CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – South Philadelphia High School students attended class virtually on Friday after days of brown water. The Philadelphia Home and School Council provided video shot by a student on Thursday. It shows brown water coming out of a sink spout at the school.

South Philadelphia High School Goes Virtual Friday After Brown Water Issue At Building

The district said a waterline repair near the school caused low pressure.

The president of the Philadelphia Home and School Council expressed outrage that the district didn’t close the building sooner.

She wrote, “Under no circumstances should students and staff been left in a building with overflowing brown water that contained fecies and/or brown particles.”

