PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Broadway favorite is now on stage in Philadelphia. “Waitress” the musical is a spirited show that captures audiences from the moment the curtain opens.

Jisel Soleil Ayon plays the lead in “Waitress,” a moving story of a waitress named Jenna who is an expert pie-maker at a local diner in a small town. The show is her national tour debut.

“A woman who has pretty much lost sight of herself, and her dreams, because she has always taken care of other people around her,” Soleil Ayon said.

And she finds herself trapped by her circumstances, and a life she doesn’t want.

“She’s in these places that you wouldn’t expect her to still find the heart and the humor and the joy in some places in life, but she does with the help of her two waitress friends,” Soleil Ayon said.

It’s a musical with songs written by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles, filled with laugh out loud moments, and also scenes that tug at your heartstrings.

“It’s a very heartwarming show, it’ll make you laugh, it’ll make you cry,” Soleil Ayon said. “It will take you to all sorts of different places.”

The show is an inspiring story of triumph.

“There are some sad moments, but you can’t have happy without sad, right? You can’t have sweet without the bitter,” Soleil Ayon said

“I think it is a story that a lot of people need right now,” she added. “And that can really, can really be some healing for so many people, so it’s an honor. I believe the audiences leave with their hearts really full.”

The play is based on the 2007 movie, “Waitress.”

The show in Philly is presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and is at the Academy of Music through Sunday.