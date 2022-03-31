Chris Rock Makes First Standup Appearance In Boston Following Infamous Slap From Will Smith At Oscars

BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Rock got a standing ovation during his first standup appearance since that infamous slap from Will Smith at the Oscars. There was a ton of anticipation to see Rock for the first time since the incident.

And fans were excited, to say the least, in Boston Wednesday night.

“I saw Chris Rock two times in Philly,” Kim Russell said. “I’m a major Chris Rock fan. “I’ve loved him for years. From the beginning. And he was phenomenal.”

Cameras were rolling as Rock quickly walked into the Wilbur Theatre in Boston Wednesday. Rock is performing six shows there as part of his Ego Death World Tour. The Boston shows are sold out, and tickets were going for more than $500 on some re-sale websites.

Fans say Rock immediately got multiple standing ovations once he took the stage, with the applause lasting for minutes at a time and fans screaming, “I love you Chris!”

Everyone wanted to know whether Rock would address that slap from Smith on Sunday. And apparently, the comedian immediately put that question to rest.

“Everyone was waiting for him to talk about what happened on Sunday night, and he was just classy about it,” one person said. “He made a joke out of it. He was like, ‘Did everyone have a good weekend?’ But then just went on with his show. And he did not let what happened on Sunday steal his shine.”

“He came out and said, ‘I’m still processing what happened. But let’s get on with the show.’ And he was great,” Russell said.

Meanwhile, Rock has added a stop in Philadelphia to his tour. The Met made this announcement Wednesday. Rock’s show on North Broad Street will be on Sept. 23. Presale actually begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

But first, the comedian’s tour stops in Atlantic City this weekend. He’s got two shows at The Borgata on Saturday.

Tickets are pretty much sold out. And tickets on some resale sites start at $1,000.