PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday hired franchise legend Jimmy Rollins as a special advisor to the president of baseball operations. Rollins will “periodically assist” the Phillies in an on-field role and advise the team’s front office.

Rollins previously served as a special advisor with the Phillies since 2019 before joining the baseball operations staff. The team says Rollins had been doing several jobs on the baseball and business sides of the organization.

“We are thrilled to have Jimmy back as part of the baseball operations staff and look forward to the positive impact he will have on this year’s team,” Phillies Managing Partner John Middleton said. “Jimmy is synonymous with one of the two greatest runs in Phillies history. In addition to holding the title of all-time hits leader, his impact on the team’s performance and his involvement in the community during his playing time in Philadelphia make Jimmy one of the most legendary players to wear red pinstripes.”

Rollins will continue as part of the Phillies’ broadcast team for NBC Sports Philadelphia, the team says.

“The Phillies mean a great deal to me, and I’ll do whatever I can to help get this team back to where it belongs, and that’s deep in October,” Rollins said.

The 43-year-old Rollins is the Phillies’ all-time hits leader (2,306) and doubles leader (479) and was a key part of the team’s “golden era,” when it won five straight NL East championships and the 2008 World Series. He won the NL MVP in 2007.