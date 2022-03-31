TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson posted on Twitter that the governor was tested on Thursday afternoon as part of a regularly-scheduled testing regimen.
Murphy is currently “asymptomatic and feeling well.”