PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An attempted armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by a customer inside a corner store in North Philadelphia Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Master Street in North Philadelphia, around 12:30 p.m.
Police say the man was shot four times — twice in the chest and twice in the abdomen by a customer. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m., according to officials.
Police originally stated the suspect was killed by the owner.
