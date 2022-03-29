PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A driver has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in a crash that claimed the life of a 3-year-old child in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says 62-year-old Timothy Robinson is facing involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and related charges.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday at 30th Street and Girard Avenue.

Police say a 2020 black Nissan Rogue SUV crashed into a Volkswagen multiple times, then jumped the curb and flipped over on the sidewalk.

It came down on top of a 27-year-old woman and a 3-year-old.

The woman was able to free herself and is in stable condition.

“My heart is broken for this child, and for the family that now grieves such a terrible loss. Intoxicated driving is never OK, and this tragedy is why,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “My office will work to hold Mr. Robinson accountable, but I also want to re-commit to working with our public safety partners in the city to confront traffic violence for the public safety threat that it is. Safe sidewalks and streets for all should be considered baseline amenities in all Philadelphia communities.”