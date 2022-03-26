READING, Pa. (CBS) — Reading police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed a man on Friday. Wilson Ventura-Cruz, 18, has been taken into custody and charged with first degree murder and related charges.
Police say the shooting occurred on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Friday. Officials found a 19-year-old man dead on the scene.
Police say they were directed toward a vehicle that Ventura-Cruz was driving leaving the scene of the shooting. Officers were able to locate and stop Ventura Cruz in the area of the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue. He was then taken into custody.
The Reading Police Department is requesting that anyone with information on this incident please contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.
Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877)-373-9913.