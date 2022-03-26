PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police officer is out of the hospital and OK after his car was shot up in Southwest Philadelphia overnight. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at South 58th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.
The car the officer was in was struck by a bullet and the shattered glass injured the officer, according to police.
There was a heavy police presence at the hospital Saturday morning.
The police commissioner and deputy commissioner were both at the hospital.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.