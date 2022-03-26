9-Year-Old Girl Shot, Killed In Trenton: Officials

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Trenton are investigating a shooting that killed a 9-year-old girl. Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to Kingsbury Street for reports of a large group of people fighting in a courtyard.
Officers arrived on scene to find the crowd and the young victim. She had been shot and later died at the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
In a statement, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora asked anyone with information to come forward, saying quote "Please, we must step up together. I'm grieving for the family and friends whose hearts are absolutely broken."
Anyone with information should call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force or Trenton Police.