PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who allegedly carjacked the driver of a private taxi company. The incident occurred Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. on Torresdale and Cottman Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police say a private taxi company picked up a man at Jackson Street and Bleigh Avenue. The suspect entered the car and paid his fare.
But as the car approached Torresdale and Cottman Avenues, police say the man pulled out a black handgun with an extended magazine, hit the driver, demanded money, and the vehicle.
The driver exited the car and the suspect went west on Cottman and north on Aldine Street, where he abandoned the car.
If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).