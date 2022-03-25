PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Eagles legend is making a difference in the lives of some children in the area. Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins joined Eyewitness News live from North Philadelphia on Friday.
Siafa Lewis: Tell us what you're doing today to help some lucky kids.
Dawkins: The Brian Dawkins Impact Foundation has teamed up with Caring People Alliance and we're giving grants to single parents to help the kids do some specific things with their lives that they have a dream to go after. Whether it be a science camp, I have a couple of them that want to be football players, I've had a couple that are doing AAU stuff, so whatever we can do to help and assist them to go after that dream, this is what the foundation is blessed to do.
Click here to learn more about Dawkins' foundation.
Watch the video to hear more from Dawkins.