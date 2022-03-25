DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials say they are planning to send $300 in direct payments to taxpayers in the state.
News outlets reported Thursday that the payments are part of the state’s plan for using a $1 billion budget surplus at a time when inflation is rising and gas prices also are high.READ MORE: Police: Dollar General Manager Shoots, Kills Attempted Robber Inside North Philadelphia Store
Lawmakers said they will introduce legislation within a week. A vote could happen next month. Officials say more than 600,000 Delaware residents are likely to receive these payments, which will cost $186.6 million.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Congressman Dwight Evans To Highlight New Federal Funding For The Enterprise Center's 52nd Street Initiative
Rep. Valerie Longhurst, the House majority leader, said it’s hoped residents could receive the money before June 30.MORE NEWS: Federal Corruption Trial Of City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson Resumes Friday
All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved