PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barrage of gunfire on a sunny afternoon in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. When it was over, a man was dead, and six others were hurt. CBS3 Mysteries is uncovering new details about the September shooting and the woman who investigators say ordered the hit.

“The person that did this — just didn’t care about anyone,” Philadelphia Police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond said.

The heaviness of a case where six people were shot and one killed is hard to miss when speaking with Marshmond.

“Just to be standing outside with your friends and next thing, you’re hit with gunfire,” Marshmond said.

Standing along an Olney sidewalk on a warm September afternoon was Steven Jones, a 26-year-old from the neighborhood.

The place was busy.

A Chrysler 300 circles the 1300 block of Chew Avenue several times. A rear passenger window lowers and then, chaos.

“There are so many people dropping down to the ground, dodging bullets,” Marshmond said. “For someone to do that, broad daylight, kids are coming home from school, and to just shoot into a crowd of people like that, that person needs to be caught.”

Jones died from his gunshot wounds. The other five who were hit survived.

Detectives say Jones’ family is hopeful for justice.

Philadelphia homicide detectives have already made an arrest in this case. She is Vanessa Singletary-Selby.

She is a 28-year-old woman who’s facing a count of homicide. Police are still pressing for the gunman who opened fire on six people standing on the sidewalk.

Shockingly, police say Singletary-Selby ordered what was a hit. Investigators say she was in a dispute with someone in that crowd who was wounded when shots were fired.

She is alleged to have told the shooter to go down there and handle things.

The identity of the shooter is for now a mystery.

Police say Singletary-Selby is not talking and not cooperating.

If you have information on the shooter or details that could help Philadelphia homicide detectives, call 215-686-TIPS.