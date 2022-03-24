VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — How sweet it was! The sweet 16 was a tough test for Villanova against Michigan, but the Wildcats are moving on to the Elite Eight. Villanova students cheered on the Wildcats during a March Madness watch party Thursday night.

From the Belle Air Terrace to the lights and sounds of the Connelly Center, as the Villanova Wildcats advance in the NCAA Tournament, so do their watch parties on campus.

“This is so much better than the last game watch. It was inside the other room, people sat down, it was a little more chill but everyone was super excited. Here, it’s like we’re standing and everyone’s cheering. We feel the energy and we’re super excited to like be here so,” a student said.

Students packed the room Thursday night as No. 2 Villanova took on the No. 11 University of Michigan.

The Sweet 16 was feeling even sweeter as Nova held on to the lead and won 63-55 to advance to the Elite Eight on Saturday.

“We just wanna see our Wildcats blow out Michigan, to be honest. I think we’re gonna win by probably 20,” a fan said.

“He’s in 14th place and I’m tied for first,” a student said about her March Madness bracket.

Some Wildcats say all is fair in love and brackets as they have other teams taking it all the way.

“I would happily lose in my bracket, it would be totally fine with me,” a student said.

“I love it, I love this school, I love this basketball team. We’re gonna win,” a fan said.