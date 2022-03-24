RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Delaware County are warning residents about a surge in car thefts. They’re forming a task force just like Philadelphia did.

Reports of car thefts in Ridley Township have been keeping police busy. Now, they’re joining forces with the FBI.

Authorities say the vehicle was taken from the Ridley Township Wawa on Morton Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. That’s when police say two suspects, ages 17 and 18, confronted someone and took their vehicle, leading police on a wild chase.

Drivers Eyewitness News talked to are stunned.

“Makes my stomach turn,” Steve Kelly said.

“That’s pretty scary thinking that could happen to you,” Alondra Rodriguez said.

Video shows Ridley Township police stopping the stolen vehicle about two miles from the Wawa. Officers say the two suspects are from Wilmington and have been arrested.

The suspects face charges like theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing police, but investigators won’t release their names.

What authorities do say is the incident is the latest among a rise in car thefts happening in Delaware County.

“We just need to be careful of our surroundings,” Nicole Reynolds, of Folsom, said.

“I’m always looking around, I always look around, I’m always watching my mirrors,” said Ronette Thompson.

Now, Ridley Township police and others in Delaware County are working with the FBI to create its own carjacking task force.

“It’s great. My whole family is worried,” Kelly said.

Police in Ridley Township say we could learn more about the new task force on Friday.