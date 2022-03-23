PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a case of animal abuse that was captured on camera. The attack left Buddy the cat with life-threatening injuries.

His family rushed him to the PSPCA and understandably the children from that home are devastated.

A vicious attack on family cat Buddy was seemingly initiated by individuals walking two dogs in the Frankford section of the city.

As they passed the Granite Street home, the individuals realized there was a cat sitting on the porch and turned the dogs’ attention to it.

“It was a prolonged attack. It took a number of minutes and it was completely unnecessary. None of this had to happen,” said Nicole Wilson, director of humane law enforcement and shelter operations.

At one point, you can hear the two individuals encouraging the dogs to continue attacking the cat until a man comes out of the house and intervenes. Due to the severity of injuries, doctors at the PSPCA say Buddy will more than likely have to undergo multiple surgeries.

“There’s extensive damage to his hind abdominal region so we’re going to have to really try and sew him back together and hope for the best,” Wilson said.

An ultrasound and X-rays were performed to see the extent of his injuries. Thankfully, his back doesn’t appear to be broken, so with a successful surgery, he may have a full recovery.

BUDDY UPDATE: Last night, Buddy was sent to an ER vet to be closely monitored. He made it through the night. He continues to be in extremely critical condition. We are (very) cautiously optimistic. To donate toward his medical care: https://t.co/KD0Gk6YsjS or venmo @pspca pic.twitter.com/bdvcL5bZsq — Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) March 23, 2022

If found, the individuals responsible could face felony charges of animal fighting and animal cruelty that could result in up to seven years behind bars.

Officials say from the video it seems like they live in the area. If you recognize them you’re urged to call the PSPCA’s law enforcement division.

To donate toward Buddy’s medical care visit https://pspca.org or venmo @pspca.

If you have any information about the case, contact the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Team at (866)-601-7722.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this story.