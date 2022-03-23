CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Reading News, Sean Samuels

READING, Pa. (CBS) — A man is behind bars in Reading after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager on her way to school. The suspect is Sean Samuels.

(Credit: Reading Police Department)

Police say he abducted the girl last Wednesday morning.

Samuels then allegedly took the girl to a different place and sexually assaulted her twice.

Officers say they used Samuels’ fingerprints to connect him to the crime.