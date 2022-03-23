No Serious Injuries Reported Following Crash Involving School Van In Milford Township

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Milford Township news

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash involving a school van and a truck in Bucks County. The crash happened at Allentown and Grant Roads in Milford Township, before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the van and five children were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

There were no serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.