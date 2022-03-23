No Serious Injuries Reported Following Crash Involving School Van In Milford Township

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash involving a school van and a truck in Bucks County. The crash happened at Allentown and Grant Roads in Milford Township, before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver of the van and five children were taken to the hospital to be checked out.READ MORE: VIDEO: Police Searching For Juvenile Wanted For Shooting Man On Street In North Philadelphia
There were no serious injuries.READ MORE: Driver Charged With Murder, DUI In South Philly I-95 Crash That Killed 2 Pennsylvania State Police Troopers, Pedestrian
The driver of the truck was not hurt.MORE NEWS: March Madness Viewer's Guide For The Sweet 16
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.