HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tipped employees in Pennsylvania will soon have to make more than four times as much money in tips to be paid below the state’s minimum wage, under a new regulation that adjusts for 45 years of inflation.
Monday’s unanimous vote by the five-member Independent Regulatory Review Commission approved a proposal by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration. The new rule could take effect in the coming months and primarily affects restaurant employees.READ MORE: After 2 Years Of COVID, Philadelphia Throwing 'Coming-Out Party' As NCAA Tournament Comes To Wells Fargo Center
Currently, employers can pay tipped employees less the state’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, to as low as $2.83 an hour if they make at least $30 a month in tips.
Under the newly approved rule, that monthly tip threshold will rise to $135 a month to adjust for inflation going back to 1977.
Wolf’s administration calculated that there are between 93,000 and 160,000 workers in Pennsylvania who are paid a tipped minimum wage of below $7.25 an hour.READ MORE: Phillies Charities 5K Returns In-Person To South Philadelphia This Weekend For First Time In Two Years
The rule also updates Pennsylvania regulations to follow federal guidance on who employers can classify as a tipped employee.
Under the new rule, an employee must spend at least 80% of their time on tipped work to be classified as a tipped employee and paid below the $7.25 an hour threshold.
Wolf, a Democrat, has sought unsuccessfully in the Republican-controlled Legislature to raise the state’s rock-bottom minimum wage for both tipped and untipped employees.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Police Agencies Donating Nearly 100 Ballistic Vests, 50 Helmets To Ukraine
(©Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)