PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania legislator wants to use the power of state law to crack down on illegal ATV riders in Philadelphia.

Rep. Amen Brown wants to pass legislation that, among other things, would give police the ability to destroy the vehicles immediately.

“It’s a public safety issue,” Brown said. “It’s a quality-of-life issue.”

Brown wants to put an end to scenes like this.

Dozens of ATV riders racing in city streets, swerving in and out of traffic. Viewer video captured it Friday night.

“It creates an unsafe environment,” Brown said.

So, Brown is putting together a bill that would allow police to destroy ATVs immediately after confiscation instead of having the ATVs be auctioned off.

“It’s important because currently right now when they’re confiscated, you can wait 30, 45 days and purchase it back at the public auction,” he said.

Many people tell Eyewitness News ATVs and dirt bikes have been causing a menace on city streets and sidewalks for too long.

“I’m from the city. I worked down here,” Leo Anderson, of West Philly, said. “I’m scared to death of the bikes.”

Last year, an ATV rider was caught on camera attacking a driver.

Riders also travel at fast speeds and make loud noises that places like Flowers Etcetera in Northern Liberties say impacts businesses throughout the city.

“It’s scary and nerve-wracking and definitely even crossing the street, you just have to keep your head on a swivel,” said Flowers Etcetera owner Denise Pody.

Philadelphia police often don’t chase ATV riders.

The police department told Eyewitness News in a statement, “Officers have to weigh the safety of the public before deciding whether a pursuit should take place.”

But Brown hopes his bill leads to ATVs being kept off city streets.

“Something’s got to get done, man,” he said. “Like I said, enough is enough.”

Brown also wants to make a safe space for ATV riders and he’s working with some in City Council to find a space.