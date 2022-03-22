Man Shot Several Times, Killed In Olney After Gunmen Fired At Least 28 Shots: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot several times and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Tuesday. The shooting occurred on 5th and West Champlost Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.
Police said while investigating a homicide at 5th Street, they heard four gunshots four blocks north at 5th and West Champlost Avenue.
Officers tell Eyewitness News they then found a man slumped in the driver's seat of his car with several gunshot wounds to his face and torso.
Police believe two people fired at least 28 shots through the window of the car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
At this point, police do not believe the shootings in Olney are connected.
