PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pfizer is issuing a recall of a blood pressure medication. The drugmaker says it’s recalling half a dozen lots of Accuretic tablets and two generic versions of the medication.
It could contain elevated levels of a potentially cancer causing impurity.
Pfizer says it is not aware of any adverse events tied to the recall.
The company is advising patients to talk to their doctors about alternatives.
To see what lot numbers have been recalled, click here.