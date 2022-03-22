CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pfizer is issuing a recall of a blood pressure medication. The drugmaker says it’s recalling half a dozen lots of Accuretic tablets and two generic versions of the medication.

It could contain elevated levels of a potentially cancer causing impurity.

READ MORE: Eagles Legend Brian Dawkins Participates In Private Tasting Event At PHL For National Cheesesteak Week

Pfizer says it is not aware of any adverse events tied to the recall.

READ MORE: 2 Pennsylvania State Police Troopers, Pedestrian Killed In Crash Along I-95 In South Philly; DUI Investigation Underway

The company is advising patients to talk to their doctors about alternatives.

MORE NEWS: American Heritage Union Collects Thousands Of Supplies To Help Ukrainian Refugees

To see what lot numbers have been recalled, click here.