MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — A car carrier on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel caught on fire on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the northbound lane.
Earlier tractor-trailer fire still blocks one lane of the NJ Turnpike NB before the RT-73 (#4) in #MtLaurel. #Chopper3 capturing the flames before crews put it out. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/anZofn3qxp
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) March 22, 2022
Crews put out the fire, but it’s blocking one lane near Route 73 near Exit 4. Traffic is currently backed up.
It’s unclear how the fire started.