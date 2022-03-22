CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — A car carrier on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel caught on fire on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the northbound lane.

Crews put out the fire, but it’s blocking one lane near Route 73 near Exit 4. Traffic is currently backed up.

It’s unclear how the fire started.