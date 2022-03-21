PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher had himself a busy Monday selling off assets ahead of the 3 p.m. trade deadline. First up, the Flyers traded veteran defenseman to the New York Rangers for a 2023 third-round draft pick.
Braun has 16 points and is a plus-3 this season while averaging 20:02 of ice time. In two-plus seasons, Braun averaged 18:36 of ice time and recorded 41 points.
The Flyers acquired Braun from the San Jose Sharks in June 2019 for two draft picks.
In a second trade Monday, Fletcher shipped forward Derick Brassard to the Edmonton Oilers for a fourth-round pick.
Brassard signed with the Flyers in the offseason and has 16 points in 31 games.
Saturday was the heaviest lifting for the Flyers, when they shipped franchise icon, Claude Giroux, to the Florida Panthers.
The Flyers now own nine draft picks in the 2023 NHL draft.