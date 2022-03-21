PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles signed wide receiver Zach Pascal to a one-year contract on Monday.
Pascal had 38 catches for 384 yards and three touchdowns last season for Indianapolis. The 27-year-old spent his first four NFL seasons with the Colts. He has 150 catches for 1,888 yards and 15 TDs.
Pascal is reunited with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who was the offensive coordinator in Indianapolis from 2018-20. He joins a receiving group that includes 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and 2020 first-rounder Jalen Reagor.
The Eagles signed edge rusher Hasson Reddick last week and brought back six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox on a one-year deal after releasing him for salary cap purposes. The team also re-signed running back Boston Scott, wide receiver Greg Ward and defensive back Andre Chachere to one-year contracts.
