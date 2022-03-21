PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a 15-year-old who they say opened fire into a car full of teenage girls on the campus of Temple University. Now officials, believe he may be connected to at least two other shootings.

That 15-year-old sits in jail Monday night, facing charges for four counts of attempted murder.

“It is horrifying,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

On Friday night, police say a 15-year-old boy fired into a car full of teen girls at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Police say several teenage boys approached their car, allegedly trying to get the girls’ phone numbers, and one of the girls inside pepper-sprayed the group.

“The males ran and one of the males in that group fired eight shots at that car. Six of the shots hit the passenger side of the car,” Walker said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Later that night, police tracked the accused shooter, along with a 14-year-old accomplice, near 19th Street and Montgomery Avenue after the 14-year-old allegedly tried to hide the gun at his grandmother’s house. Bullets match those found at the scene.

Police now believe that a 15-year-old is connected to a March 5 shooting that injured a 14-year-old at Broad and Cecil B. Moore, along with another on March 15 on Gratz Street, where the suspect is accused of firing multiple shots into the home of another teen.

“Mothers of some of these kids have told us it’s just neighborhood stuff, but this neighborhood stuff is rising to these kids shooting, which is obviously concerning,” Walker said.

The violence has parents of Temple students on edge as campus police tell CBS3 the department is operating at 60% officer staffing levels.

“As a department as a whole, we’re at an all-time low with morale,” Temple University Police Association President Alec Shaffer said.

“Academically, Temple is a phenomenal school, but I wish I could pull her out,” parent Suzie Meller said. “I would never recommend that anyone sends their kid here because of what’s going on. At the end of the day, getting our kids home safe is all that matters.”

That 15-year-old suspect is behind held on $2 million bail. The 14-year-old faces weapons charges but has been released to his parents.