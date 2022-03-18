PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The final Friday of the winter season will be a beauty, once the fog clears. Highs on Friday will climb into the low 70s, putting the Philadelphia area a good 15 degrees above seasonal averages.

Friday also features abundant sunshine in the afternoon. Your best bet is to get outdoors and enjoy the lovely day because change arrives this weekend. Friday night, clouds will begin to fill in out ahead of a cold front pushing its way closer to the Mid-Atlantic.

Scattered showers will begin overnight leading to wet roads first thing Saturday morning.

But Saturday will not be a washout.

The majority of the day features filtered sunshine, warm afternoon temperatures, and quick-moving showers.

Late Saturday afternoon a cold front will begin to cross the Philly area, generating an isolated threat for strong to severe storms. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for strong to severe storms across southeastern Pennsylvania.

A weak line of thunderstorms could rumble through the region Saturday evening. Damaging winds in the order of 60 mph are the main concern with the severe weather threat.

However, frequent lightning, hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially across the neighborhoods far north and west of Philadelphia.

Once the cold front pushes offshore, the sun returns for the first day of spring on Sunday.