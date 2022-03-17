CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Local News, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you missed Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday, you’re in luck. CBS3 will rebroadcast the parade on Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Viewers can also watch the parade above in the player. 

  • What: Rebroadcast of Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
  • When: Thursday, March. 17, 2022.
  • Time: 9 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

