PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you missed Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday, you’re in luck. CBS3 will rebroadcast the parade on Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon.
- What: Rebroadcast of Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
- When: Thursday, March. 17, 2022.
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
