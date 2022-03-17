PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a gunshot victim, who laid on the ground dying, was pickpocketed by passersby in the city’s Hunting Park section Wednesday night. Now, officers are searching for those suspects as well as the gunman.

Video shows a verbal argument escalate into a fight. The man in red appears to try to take out a gun before a third person shoots first, killing him.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8th and Luzerne Streets in Hunting Park. A growing memorial of candles now sits inches from bullets holes.

“Y’ll hurt me,” Dorian Silva said.

Silva says the victim is his father, who has the same name, adding he leaves behind two sons.

“I got the phone call that I need to come to the hospital, that’s how I found out. I got the update, it wasn’t what I wanted to hear but it’s life. Everything is planned out,” Silva said.

Police are also looking for a man and woman who officers say approached Silva as he lay dying on the ground and stole from him.

“The male who’s with the female reaches down, takes a gun from the victim’s hands and hands it to a female,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “Then, that same male reaches into the victim’s pockets and appears to be taking items from the victim’s pockets which is very, very brazen.”

“It’s ridiculous,” anti-violence activist Jamal Johnson said.

Johnson went to the scene, holding a sign that reads “stop killing your own.”

“I’m not surprised that the chaos is going on in our city and how it’s devolving,” Johnson said.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.