PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ll have to pay more to get to some shore towns this summer. The tolls just went up on five bridges, including the Townsends Inlet Bridge.
It now costs $2 for passenger vehicles to cross the bridge.
The tolls will increase by another 50 cents a year for the next two years.
The other bridges with the higher tolls are the Middle Thorofare Bridge, Grassy Sound Bridge, Corsons Inlet Bridge, and Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
This is the first toll hike on the bridges since 2009.