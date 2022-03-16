PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man was shot after a fight and then pick-pocketed as he lay dying on the ground. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8th and Luzerne Streets in Hunting Park.
Police say a 38-year-old man got into a fight with two other men. Guns were pulled and the 38-year-old was shot multiple times.
Police say the two suspects took off.
That’s when they say a man and woman walked up to the victim, stole the gun he was still holding and went through his pockets.
The victim later died at the hospital.
No arrests have been made.