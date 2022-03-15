CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, North Philadelphia, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were critically injured after a shooting in North Philadelphia near Temple University Hospital. The shooting occurred at 1200 block West Tioga Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. 

Officers say the 23 and 28-year-old victims were driving when someone opened fire on their car. 

Police say the 23-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his back. The 28-year-old man was shot in his back and left thigh. They were both placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

The victims told police there was one shooter, who ran from the scene.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made, police say.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here