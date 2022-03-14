PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say is vandalizing parking kiosks throughout the city using toothpicks.

Police say the man has made a habit of jamming toothpicks into parking kiosks, which is an inconvenience to people who are trying to pay for parking.

Residents are puzzled as to his motive.

Philadelphia police need help to track down this man.

Cops say he shoved a toothpick into the credit card slot of 127 parking kiosks between October of last year and March of this year.

“You say he put a … toothpick in there?” Philadelphia resident Cynthia Watford said. “Wow, that’s crazy.”

Cops say he concentrates in the area of 7th to 13th Streets and Race to Walnut streets in Center City.

“Obviously, he doesn’t want to pay for parking,” resident William Gordon said.

Drivers who come across these damaged kiosks are no doubt confused about why the machine doesn’t work.

“Parking is already an absolute mess here,” Alexandra Rash said. “That just adds to the inconvenience and the stress of it.”

If a kiosk is broken, you still have to pay for parking. You can also pay using the app or by telephone. Otherwise, you could get a $26 to $36 ticket.

“That just makes it even more of a reason that I choose to walk, to not deal with that,” Rash said.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority declined to comment on the matter.

A source says the vandal may be homeless.

“I don’t know the state of this guy. If he genuinely does have you know, mental health issues, definitely some help would be nice,” Rash said.

Police say if you see the suspect, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 right away.