PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Haason Reddick is reportedly coming home. The Eagles on Monday agreed to a three-year contract with the Camden native and former Temple Owl, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The deal, according to Garafolo, is worth $45 million with $30 million fully guaranteed. Garafolo reported Reddick could earn as much as $49.5 million.

The #Eagles have agreed to terms with pass rusher Haason Reddick, source says. Three years, $45 million with $30 million fully guaranteed at signing. Max value $49.5 million. The Camden native and former #Temple Owl is coming home. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

Reddick is coming off his second straight 10-plus sack season. The Temple product spent last season with the Carolina Panthers, playing for his college coach Matt Rhule.

A 2017 first-round draft pick (13th overall) by the Arizona Cardinals, Reddick recorded 11 sacks and forced two fumbles in 16 games with Carolina.

The 6-foot-1 linebacker broke out two seasons ago, with a 12.5 sack season, his final year in Arizona.

After walking on at Temple in 2012, Reddick recorded 17.5 sacks in four years on North Broad Street. He earned first-team All-AAC in his senior season, recording 10.5 sacks and 65 tackles in 2016.

NFL free agency opened on Monday.