JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Volunteers in Montgomery County are working long hours to get donations packaged and ready to ship to Ukraine.

Volunteers say while they may be far in distance, their hearts and hands are of service to the people of Ukraine.

“We started from 27 packages and then next day we’re so blessed people helping us and now we already shipped more than 6,000 packages,” a volunteer said.

With no formal training, they’ve been at the Ukrainian Educational and Cultural Center in Jenkintown working to fill up trucks with items that will eventually land in Poland.

“No, no I’m a realtor. I don’t have any experience to do things like that,” a volunteer said.

“People coming to volunteer they’re asking us how can we help? And we’re like ‘just walk in, look at what you see and start working,'” Zoryana Marynowitz said.

While it may look like mayhem, Zoryana Marynowitz and Diana Kornuta say there’s a method to the madness.

“Green everything going to military, blue it’s the food, snacks, all of that supplies. Everything is color-coded,” a volunteer said.

It’s a task Andrew and Christian say they don’t take lightly.

“We helped a bunch of people bring in the diapers and food and really everything,” Christian Barboza said.

They were in Germany visiting relatives when the war started.

“We felt very sad that the Russians just bombed them for no reason,” Andrew Barboza said.

At the end of a long day’s work after the truck has reached full capacity the volunteers sing for a safe journey.

Their biggest fear is that the items will never make it to the people who need it.

With snow and rain expected this weekend, volunteers are concerned about the items left outside. Anyone who would like to help can donate hygiene products or make a monetary donation.