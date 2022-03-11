PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The homicide count in Philadelphia is up over this time last year. In 2021, we saw a record-breaking number. So far, the number of homicides in the city has reached 100.

Community activists say they’re sad and disappointed. At this rate, the city is on track to surpass last year’s record-breaking number of homicides.

The City of Philadelphia is marking a grim milestone. There have been 100 homicides so far this year.

One of the latest homicide victims was a 28-year-old man shot multiple times on North 53rd Street.

Steven Rogers heard the gunshots right outside his rowhome.

“I’ll just say we’re in a bad situation at this point and I don’t know exactly what to do or how to live,” Rogers said.

This same time last year, there were 92 homicides. In 2020, it was 69. In 2019, 61 and in 2018, 53.

“A lot of young people are acting out because they’re hurt because they have been traumatized,” said Renee McDonald, a member of Mothers in Charge.

McDonald lost two of her nephews in separate shootings over the years. She’s a member of Mothers in Charge, a nonprofit that aims to prevent gun violence.

“That’s one of the most important things that we need to do: Educate our young people about the consequences of their actions. Once you pull that trigger, you can’t take it back,” she said.

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson says domestic violence is partly driving up the number of homicides.

“We’ve seen a spike in shootings against women in relationships during the pandemic because we knew that while society was shut down, we had more people staying home,” Johnson said.

He says the city has spent millions of dollars to provide access to youth employment, after-school programs, affordable housing, and behavioral health to improve residents’ quality of life in an effort to reduce violence.

“When you look at areas where we see high crime and gun violence, these are areas of poverty, particularly Black and brown neighborhoods. And so we know the issue didn’t start overnight and we’re not going to stop overnight,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the city is working with police, the court system, the jails, and the school system to develop a comprehensive strategy and analysis to address gun violence.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here