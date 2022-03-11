NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) — There’s been a lot of talks lately of possibly allowing New Jersey drivers to pump their own gas, which could help bring down gas prices.
But it turns out, most drivers in the Garden State aren’t interested.
According to a new Rutgers-Eagleton Poll, 73% said they prefer having their gas pumped for them and only 22% said they wouldn’t mind doing it themselves.
Earlier this week, state lawmakers introduced a bill that would allow the option of self-service gas in New Jersey.