FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Two Bucks County businesses under investigation for prostitution have been forced to close.
The Falls Township Police Department executed search warrants Friday morning at New Super AcuCare in Fairless Hills and the Trenton Day Spa in Morrisville.
It's part of a months-long investigation into prostitution, promoting prostitution and human trafficking.
Investigators say they seized evidence from both locations.
There is no word on whether anyone has been arrested.