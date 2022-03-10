PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, you knew this was coming. Ben Simmons, former Sixer and current public enemy No. 1 in Philadelphia, returned to the Wells Fargo Center for the first time Thursday night.

And it went exactly how you would’ve expected.

Fans booing Ben Simmons every chance they get and the game didn't even start yet.

Simmons was greeted with a “shoot the ball” chant during warmups.

Crowd is chanting "Shoot the ball" at Ben Simmons as he continues to pass to Patty Mills during his warmup

Sixers fans cheered Ben Simmons after he dunked it

The capacity crowd booed Simmons into oblivion before tipoff of Nets-Sixers.

It’s the former No. 1 overall pick’s first time back in Philly since his holdout and trade to Brooklyn in a package that landed the Sixers a point guard who is willing to shoot — James Harden.

Simmons, nursing a back injury, will not play vs. the Sixers — that’ll have to wait — but he will be on the bench.

Spotted at Xfinity Live.

CBS3 caught up with Sixers fans earlier in the day to get their thoughts on Simmons.

“All the hate he’s getting, he deserves,” Sam Haddon said. “I mean, he’s a bum. I mean, seriously, an NBA player who can’t shoot free throws, are you kidding me? I got an 80-year-old cousin who can knock down a free throw and he can’t. You kidding me? He doesn’t deserve to touch a cheesesteak again the rest of his life.”

“Ben Simmons can go to hell,” Nolan Lawrence said. “If I had a jersey, which I would never buy a Ben Simmons jersey for when he was here, I would still burn it tomorrow. So good luck Ben Simmons, you’re gonna need it.”

Now that the booing is out of the way, hopefully, the Sixers give fans something to cheer about.