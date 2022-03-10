PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, friends, and family are gathering to bury 12-year-old Thomas Siderio, who was shot and killed by a Philadelphia Police officer last week.
A viewing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church. The funeral follows at 11 a.m.
Siderio died in a police-involved shooting on March 1.READ MORE: Man Arrested After At Least 28 Shots Fired During Gun Battle In Philadelphia's Kingsessing Section
The shooting remains under investigation.
The police officer who shot and killed Siderio is suspended with intent to dismiss.