Man Critically Injured After At Least 28 Shots Fired During Gun Battle In Philadelphia's Kingsessing Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shootout in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section has left a man fighting for his life. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 5500 block of Greenway Avenue.
Police say a man arriving home found another man coming out of his house. A gun battle soon ensued with the two men firing a combined 28 times.
The man who was coming out of the house was hit twice and critically injured.
Sources say that man may have been the boyfriend of the shooter’s wife.
Two houses on the block were hit by gunfire, but no one inside those homes was injured.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here