PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania state stores could soon become history. State Republicans are pushing to dissolve the state-run liquor system by letting voters decide.
On Tuesday, State Senator Anthony Williams held a news conference in Grays Ferry. He opposes the referendum.
Williams says privatizing state liquor and wine sales would just hurt poor neighborhoods.
"There's nothing, nothing in this ballot question that says, 'Restrictions, regulations, controls.' Nothing," Williams said. "It just says, 'Have at it, prey upon the poor, and drive for profits.' That's what this is."
The latest Franklin and Marshall College poll finds voters are nearly split on whether Pennsylvania should get out of the liquor business.